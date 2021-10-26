DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Larry J. Osterhaus, 69, of Jamberoo, New South Whales, Australia, and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa died in a farming accident at his farm on Monday, September 27, 2021.
A gathering in Larry’s memory will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where Memorial Service will commence at 2:00 pm. Larry’s niece, Jenny Nadermann, will preside. Following the service there will be an informal social gathering as a Celebration of Life with food, refreshments and shared memories. His service will be live-streamed at Kramer Funeral Home’s Facebook page and we will create a YouTube video to post on Larry’s Tribute Page at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Larry was born on March 29, 1952, the son of Clarence “Clay” and Irene (Demmer) Osterhaus. He graduated from Beckman High School with the Class of 1970, and then from St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN in 1974. After college, he moved to Denver, CO where he worked at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital and later at UPS. In 1977, he embarked on a trip around the world including stops in India, Nepal & SE Asia and ended up in Australia. He returned home for a short while and then returned to Australia in 1979. He married Penny Janjic on 1st of October 1979, in Sydney, Australia.
A gifted athlete, he participated in high school baseball, football and wrestling and went on to wrestle in college. His latest passion, however, was golf.
Larry had many talents. He farmed his acreage, raised beef cattle, bred and trained thoroughbred race horses, invented and marketed his UpsiDaisy Cowlifter and sold Hot Potatoes at festivals around Australia. He also built his own home off the grid and powered it with solar and wind energy. He is well known for his thirst for knowledge and was exceedingly well read.
He is survived by his wife, Penny, her son, Daniel Janjic, grandchildren: Jeht Shaw-Janjic and Oliver Janjic, and a great grandchild on the way; siblings: Joan (Dave) Kramer and Bill Osterhaus, both of Dyersville, Tom (Rosie) Osterhaus of Carmel, IN, Al (Ellie) Osterhaus of Merriam, KS, Ron (Bonnie) Osterhaus of Wheat Ridge, CO, and Jim (Sue) Osterhaus of Guttenberg, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene Osterhaus.
Information is available and online condolences may be offered at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040 or to Penny directly at PO Box 45, Jamberoo, NSW 2533, Australia.