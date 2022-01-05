ASBURY, Iowa — Janice Marlene Sawvell, 86 of Asbury, Iowa made her Heavenly journey on January 1st, 2022, after a short stay at Stonehill Health Center
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a service starting at 6:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
She was born on June 29, 1935, in Elizabeth, Illinois to Clarence and Viola (Henneman) Dittmar. She attended school in the Elizabeth, Illinois area and graduated from Elizabeth High School in 1953. She went on to marry Junior Sawvell on March 20, 1954. They were married 61 years.
Marlene worked various jobs around the Dubuque area including at the Roschek building. After her children Steven and Sherry were born, she became a full-time home maker. She enjoyed being a home maker and would always make a “big lunch” for Junior.
Her and Junior enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Benton, Wisconsin going to the Drive-In next door and going to various supper clubs in southwest Wisconsin. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and she often took her grandchildren Michelle and Joshua on trips. Her and Junior took many bus trips with their UAW retiree group after Junior retired from John Deere.
Marlene never knew a stranger. She truly had a heart of gold and a free spirit.
She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, collecting birdhouses, decorating for Christmas, and going for rides. She was a lover of sweets and always had a “treat drawer” for her grandkids.
Marlene is survived by her daughter Sherry (Bill) Worthington of Dubuque, Iowa; two grandchildren Michelle (Dallas) Winter of Dubuque, Iowa, Joshua (Emily Bantel) Clayton of Caledonia, Michigan; great grandchildren Abby, Olivia, and Mia; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son Steven.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Hospice of Dubuque especially Julie and Peggy, and to the staff at Stonehill Communities.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.