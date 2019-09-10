DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Irma L. Lange, 80, of Dickeyville, Wis., passed away at home, surrounded by her beloved family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, with Father Steven Lange (Irma’s son) officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Ghost Cemetery in Dickeyville. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m., and also on Thursday from 9 until 9:45 a.m. at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Irma was born on September 30, 1938, to Glenn and Mary (Hentrich) Brandt, in Jamestown, Wis. She married Donald Lange on April 28, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, Wis. She was a hard worker who spent many years joyfully serving others as a waitress at local supper clubs, and had numerous regular diners who always asked for her. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and the Dubuque Power of Prayer for many years. She was a devout Catholic, and had a strong love for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; she prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet daily for her family and friends who died, and had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and her Holy Rosary and Brown Scapular.
Besides her love for her beautiful Catholic faith and its priests (many of whom she prayed for every day), her family was the most important part of her life. She would do anything for her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. She always had a big heart for the underdog, and took care of many sick and older people throughout her life. Irma enjoyed bingo and going out to eat, and was an avid card player, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Irma is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald; four children, Sherry (Ken) Welter, of Dickeyville, Randy (Karla) Lange, Father Steven Lange and Todd (special friend, Linda Decker) Lange, all of Cuba City; three grandchildren, Tyler (special friend, Jill Kofron) Lange, Chad Lange and Katelyn (Mark) Scholtes; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mason and Aubrey Scholtes; a sister, Millie (Gerald) Curtis, of Potosi, Wis.; a brother, Harvey Brandt, of Cuba City; and a brother-in-law, Jack (Pauline) Droessler, of Dubuque; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eula Droessler; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Lange (late-wife of her son, Fr. Steven Lange); and a sister-in-law, Audrey Brandt.
The family offers special thanks to all of Mom’s nurses and doctors, as well as to all those who have prayed and offered support for her and us throughout her illness.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Irma’s wishes were for donations for Holy Masses offered for the repose of her soul and for her family!
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.