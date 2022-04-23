WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Richard “Rick” F. Cook, 69, of Worthington, died on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington.

