CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ray W. Figi, age 90, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away at his home Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Ray was born on May 24, 1930, and grew up in Juda, Wisconsin. He was the son of Carl Figi and Mabel (Gordee) Figi. Ray graduated from Juda High School in 1948 and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. On August 20, 1955, he was joined in marriage to Joan Crotty. They were married in a double ceremony with Ray’s twin brother, Roy, and Joan’s sister, Therese.
Ray was the commander of the Cuba City American Legion for many years. He was the president of the Senior Apartments and a Charter Member at Cole Acres Country Club. Ray made his living as a carpenter and moved to Cuba City to work with Earl Droessler in the early 1960s. In between jobs with Earl, Ray would build houses on his own. Ray was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; three sons, Steve (Debby), Scott, and Stan; one daughter, Sheila (David) Hixon; as well as his sister, Anita Gerber in Weston, Wis.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Gavigan and Florence Ubert; and brothers Bernard, Boyd and Roy.
In lieu of flowers, a Ray W. Figi Memorial Fund has been established.
