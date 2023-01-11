MUSCODA, Wis. — Betty J. Rasmusson, 93, of Muscoda died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda.

She was born on October 16, 1929 the daughter of Purl and Shirley (Habel) Barrett. On February 6, 1968 Betty was united in marriage to Pete Rasmusson in East Dubuque, Illinois. Betty worked as a bookkeeper and partner with Pete in his excavation business. Later in life she received her GED, which she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed having weekly coffee with her friends and going to the casino.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.