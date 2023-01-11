MUSCODA, Wis. — Betty J. Rasmusson, 93, of Muscoda died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda.
She was born on October 16, 1929 the daughter of Purl and Shirley (Habel) Barrett. On February 6, 1968 Betty was united in marriage to Pete Rasmusson in East Dubuque, Illinois. Betty worked as a bookkeeper and partner with Pete in his excavation business. Later in life she received her GED, which she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed having weekly coffee with her friends and going to the casino.
Betty is survived by her children: Karen (Cliff) Schneider of Muscoda, Jerry Kolman of Muscoda, Joe Kolman of Muscoda, Debbie (Dick) Smith of Florida, Diane Rasmusson of Madison, Denise Hansen of North Dakota, Barbara Wilson of Texas; brother Purl Barrett of Richland Center, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend Eileen Williams of Muscoda; many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete, daughter Sharon Tainter, son-in-law Dean Tainter, grandson Jerad Kolman, eight sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the United Church of Muscoda, Presbyterian with burial to follow in the Muscoda Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the United Church on Muscoda, Presbyterian from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.
The family suggests memorials in Betty’s name be directed to the United Church of Muscoda Presbyterian or Riverdale Healthcare.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
