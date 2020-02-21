EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mark Edward “Fuzz” Firzlaff, 66, of East Dubuque, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
In accordance with his wishes, there will not be any services. A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, main ballroom.
He was born on April 6, 1953, in Dubuque, son of Ralph and Frances Firzlaff. Mark married Sheila — the love of his life — on June 5, 1987. Mark was a man who lived his life to the fullest with a generous heart. He was a gifted artist, loved a good antique hunt and enjoyed the outdoors. He was always the life of the party; his silly antics will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila (Crider) Firzlaff; sons, Tyler Ruiz and Cody Firzlaff, of East Dubuque; sister, Diane Hayes, of Dubuque; brothers, Skip (Joyce) Firzlaff and Steve (Linda Roth) Firzlaff, of Dubuque; mother-in-law, Doris (Louis) Snider, of Arizona; brother-in-law, Bill Crider, of Colorado; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Phillip Crider.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established or direct donations can be made to the Iowa Donar Network.
“Cherish those you love and live life to the fullest every day!”