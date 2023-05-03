Vernon Kluesner, 73, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, May 5, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant.
Recommended for you
Vernon was born in Farley, Iowa on October 29, 1949, the son of Joseph and Verena (Wulfekuhle) Kluesner. On September 20, 1969, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Lanser in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Vernon graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farley, IA, in 1967. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years. After retiring, he delivered paint for Sherwin Williams. Vernon was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a proud member of the UAW. He was a true outdoorsman as he enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting, morel hunting, and caring for his cabin and acreage in Northeastern Iowa. Vernon also enjoyed playing cribbage and cards, taking trips to the casino, bowling and playing softball. He cherished time with his family and was the head cook at the Annual Kluesner fish fry.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline; two sons, Brad Kluesner of Rockford, IL and Jeff (Twila) Kluesner of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Michael Randall of Dubuque, Emma Kluesner of Yorkville, IL, Peyton Imhof of Dubuque, and Brennan Imhof of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He is further survived by his siblings, Daniel Kluesner of Farley, Dianne (Bruce) Batteram of Hazel Green, WI, Robert (Karla) Kluesner of Farley, Edwin (Mary) Kluesner of Farley, Therese (Jerry) Renz of Earlville, Barb Kluesner of Marion, Craig Kluesner of Farley, Cyril (Amy) Kluesner of Dubuque, Rosie (Daryl) Nurre of Petersburg, IA, Lois (Rich) Wubben of Galena, IL, Sil (Karen) Kluesner of Marion; brothers- and sisters-in-law, James (Ann) Lanser of Dubuque, Jean Gross of Otter Creek, IA, Judy (TC) Christianson, John (Jeanne) Lanser, Joan (Bob) Gansemer, Joyce (John) Hirsch, Jane (Dan) Tressel, Joseph (Beulah) Lanser, Jerry (Carla) Lanser, Janann Oertel, and Jay (Shelley) Lanser, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Brad’s longtime partner Kim Menke; two brothers, Allen and Ernie; his father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Jeanette; and nephew, Ryan Wubben.
A special thank you Hospice of Dubuque especially, Angela and Stephanie and the Mayo Clinic for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Vernon’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.