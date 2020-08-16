Ferdinand August Nesler IV, 73, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Manor Care.
Friends may greet the family from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Masks are required. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com for those unable to attend.
Ferd was born October 8, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Ferdinand Nesler III and Rita (Baecker) Nesler. He attended Dubuque Senior High School and Loras College. Ferd served his country with the U.S. Navy as a medic from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1967. Ferd was a real estate agent, and also owned and operated his own real estate appraisal business. He enjoyed reading, boating, and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Ferd loved spending time with his daughter.
Ferd is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Miller, of Dubuque, and Gabriella Cronbaugh, of Iowa City; one grandson; and two sisters, Carol (Floyd) Krapfl, of Dyersville, and Natalie Brimeyer, of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Dale Brimeyer.
Ferd’s family would like to thank Manor Care, the University of Iowa, Finley Wendt Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their care.
Memorials may be made to the family.