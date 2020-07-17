Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas Bulman, Decorah, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Stone Ridge Community Church, Decorah. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Waukon Banquet Center, Waukon, Iowa.
Penny Jo Hendricks, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Tara M. Mumm Hollander, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: After 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jerome J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18,
St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Harry C. Kelleher Jr., San Diego, Calif. — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Elkader, Iowa.
Gary J. Lakeman, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 2 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Joan L. Marsh, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Alvina M. Mauer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Clarence Ruckdashel, Clermont, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, God’s Acres, Clermont.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.
Curtis J. Smothers Jr., Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Judith J. Weber, Belmont, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, United Methodist Church, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.