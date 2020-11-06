EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Richard B. Hermsen, 89, of Edgewood, formerly of Luxemburg, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mercy- One Medical Center in Dubuque.
There will be a private family visitation at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Edgewood, with a prayer service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church prior to burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colesburg, military honors will be accorded. Rev. John Haugen will officiate. There will be no visitation at church, and masks are required for those attending services. Mass will be live streamed, go to https://vibrantcatholic.com/live-streaming.
Richard was born May 10, 1931, the son of Gregor and Anna (Klosterman) Hermsen. He served in the United States Army. Richard married Eileen C. Gaul on August 24, 1957, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, she preceded him in death on December 21, 2018. They farmed in the Dyersville area until they purchased their farm south of Colesburg in 1963. They retired in 1989 and moved to Luxemburg, later moving to Edgewood.
Richard had a great love for farming, road farming in his later years. He made many trips to the local feed store to keep in touch with his farming friends. He was a huge fan of baseball, especially the New York Yankees. Richard enjoyed traveling with Eileen. He was passionate about genealogy, local history and WWII stories. Richard had a special snack drawer for the little ones when they came to visit. His family was very important to him and he will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his children: Cindy (Randy) Vorwald, of Edgewood, Doug Hermsen, of Colesburg, Tammy (Kenny) Sperfslage, of Edgewood, Jeff (Patty VanMeter) Hermsen, of Manchester, Tim (Kris) Hermsen, of Iowa Falls, Kurt (Janet) Hermsen, of Madison, WI, grandchildren: Jill Sampson, Wendy Goldsmith and Justin Vorwald, Jason, Kyle, Cory Sperfslage and Lindsay Weber, Mike and Ryan Hermsen, Kelsey Shortley, Travis and Tyler Hermsen, Sophie and Sam Hermsen, 15 Great-Grandchildren, siblings; Roger (Grace) Hermsen, of Manchester, Bernice Vorwald, of Dubuque, Gladys (Harry) Burkle, of Dyersville, Elizabeth Deutmeyer, of Petersburg, and Arthur Hermsen, of New Vienna, In-laws, Marvin Gaul, of Holy Cross, Gerald (Joan) Gaul, of Farley, Delores Gaul, of Epworth, and Diane Hermsen, of New Vienna.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; son, Russell Hermsen; granddaughter, Nicole Sperfslage; siblings Helen (Eldon) Gaul and Harold Hermsen; in-laws:, Lawrence Gaul, Laura (Ralph) Meyer, Virgil (Helen) Gaul, Germaine Gaul, Ken Vorwald, Tom Deutmeyer, Joyce Hermsen and Leander Gaul in infancy.
