Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Debra A. Beck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Swiss Valley Pavilion.
Elizabeth J. Conrad, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville.
Delores A. Diesch, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Earlville United Parish.
Marjorie L. Dugan, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Geraldine French, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Sister Jane Haslwanter, BVM, Guttenberg, Iowa — Memorial Mass: 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Marian Hall Chapel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque.
Rosemary E. Markus, Potosi, Wis. — Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi, following private Mass at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
John L. Nydegger, Lewiston, Idaho — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Illyria Cemetery, Elgin, Iowa.
Patrick J. O’Meara, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Church.
Victoria R. Rhoden, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
James G. Roesch, Fennimore/Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Clement N. Schmitt, Lattnerville, Iowa — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Daniel Schweikert, Monona, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona.
Mark J. Supple, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the park.
George N. Vorwald, Bloomington, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Darlene E. Wieseler, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Linwood Chapel, Dubuque. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the chapel.