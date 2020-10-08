Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carolyn M. Bodish, Asbury — Services: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park; prayer and reading at 3:30 p.m.
Herbert L. Brun, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Gerald I. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Meribeth J. Daker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Francis W. Gansen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday,
Oct. 10 at the church.
Nancy E. Heiring, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Rosalyn F. Helle, Edgewood, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Dean W. Hinrichs, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Hurricane Cemetery, South Lancaster Township.
James Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, First Baptist Church, Waukon. Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church.
Bridget “Connie” Kelly, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Earlville United Parish. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terrence G. Plear, Shullsburg, Wis. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 Friday, Oct. 9, at the church.
Beverly J. Smith-Turben, Rewey/Cassville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Heidi Trotter, Lansing, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 p.m., today, Milty’s, Lansing.
George N. Wolf, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville.
Lucille Yeager, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.