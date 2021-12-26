ANDREW, Iowa — Delores C. Eggers, 98, of Andrew, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Tags

Recommended for you