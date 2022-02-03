Allen D. Harves M.D., 78, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, February 4, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Dr. Harves will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Allen was born May 6, 1943, in Spencer, IA, the son of Ervin Dale and Jean Bernadine Hanna Harves. On November 9, 1968, he married Geraldine B. “Gerry” Holz in Williamsburg, IA. She died March 9, 2008.
Dr. Harves graduated from Iowa State University in 1965. He continued his education at University of Iowa where he received his doctorate in 1969.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1970 until 1972 as Captain while stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Dr. Harves was a dermatologist for Medical Associates for 37 years. He retired on July 27, 2012.
He was a member of Dubuque Noon Lions Club, Isaak Walton League, and the Board of Directors at the Mount Pleasant Home. He was a Master Gardener and an avid volunteer for the Dubuque Arboretum. Besides gardening, he loved reading, woodworking, and bowling.
Survivors include two daughters, Heather Harves of Kansas City, MO and Erin Harves of Edwardsville, KS; his significant other, Mary Kaye Hagar of Dubuque; one brother, Richard W. (Ann) Harves of Dickens, IA; six nieces, Kristi (Brian) Fisher, Stephanie (Matt) Essick, Meridith (Keith) Erbe, Emily Holz, Hannah (Brody) Greene, and Olivia Holz; and one brother-in-law, Frank Holz.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Bernice Holz, one sister-in-law, Gail Holz, and one brother-in-law, J.C. Holz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Dubuque Noon Lions Club and Dubuque Arboretum.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to MercyOne, Dr. Andrea Reis, Dr. Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig the wonderful people at Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for their care and support.
