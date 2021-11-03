CORALVILLE, Iowa — Thomas Joseph Furlong, 69, of Coralville, passed away peacefully at his home on October 30, 2021 from natural causes.
Tom was born on February 6, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Herrmann) Furlong. Tom graduated from Wahlert High School in 1970. He attended the University of Iowa, receiving his bachelor’s degree in English and going on to become accepted into the Iowa Writer’s Workshop before life intervened, causing him to pursue other endeavors.
While studying at Iowa, Tom met his future wife, Devona Chun. The couple were married July 18, 1981 in Iowa City. Tom and Devona were best friends, leaning on and caring for each other over their 40 years together.
Tom worked for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for more than 30 years. The highlight of Tom’s professional career was the opportunity to personally connect with so many outstanding individuals, many of whom he was privileged to call friends outside of work.
A lifelong and voracious reader, writer, and accumulator of knowledge, Tom spent countless hours consuming the written word in all its forms. Never content to only read about and study, Tom also traveled the world to live and experience life to the fullest.
In recent years, no one brought Tom more delight than his granddaughters, whom he endlessly doted on and patiently entertained. Whenever Grandpa came into a room with his grandchildren, shrieks of laughter inevitably followed.
Survivors include his wife Devona of Iowa City; son, Brian Furlong (Megan) of Cincinnati, Ohio and daughter, Abbey Furlong (Sam Skorepa) of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Ella, Kailani, and Colette; and brother, Alan Furlong of Dubuque.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Furlong, and siblings, Art Furlong, Carole Meyer, and Jim Furlong.
A celebration of life will be planned and held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to honor Tom’s life, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Iowa Public Radio or the Coralville Food Pantry.
Lensing Funeral Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements for Tom. Thoughts and memories can be shared with Tom’s family at www.lensingfuneral.com.