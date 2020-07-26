Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Allen A. Dryer, Otter Creek, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jack Elrick, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, Ill.
Daniel R. Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Larry E. Mook, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ervin Nyberg, West Union, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Monday, July 27, Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union. Visitation: 1 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.