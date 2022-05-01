Gerald L. “Jerry” Thalhamer passed away on April 21, 2022, at 8:05 PM. at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Jerry was born January 18, 1946, to his parents Willis G and Doris V (Keller) Thalhamer. He was raised in Dubuque and attended Marshall elementary, Jefferson Jr. High and Dubuque Senior High schools and graduated from Senior with the Class of 1964
After graduation from high school, he attended Iowa State University in Ames Iowa where he majored in Phys Ed and graduated receiving his teaching degree in 1969. While at Iowa State he played baseball for the Cyclones for four years under the legendary “Cap” Timm.
When he returned to Dubuque after graduation, he taught elementary Phys Ed at various schools from 1969 until his retirement in 2001. He was a coach with Senior’s football team for 14 years and a coach with Senior’s baseball team for 5 seasons.
Jerry was a prominent figure in both baseball and softball circles in Dubuque for many years. In 1986 he was elected to the Dubuque Fastpitch Hall of Fame, in 1994 to the Kiwanis Hall of Fame and in 2018 he was elected to the Dubuque Senior High School Sports Hall of Fame
After his baseball and softball career, Jerry began enjoying karaoke for many years at the Rainbow lounge in the Canfield Hotel. His many friends there will remember him well.
He is survived by his brother Jay Thalhamer and his wife Janice of Louisville, KY; his brother-in-law Earl Alexander, of Dubuque; two nieces Lindsey (Chris) Kleinheksel, of Denver, IA, and Christine (James) Dix, of Dubuque, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Doris Thalhamer and his sister Janice Alexander.
The family would like to extend gratitude and a heartfelt thank you to the outstanding care and support provided by the doctors, nurses, and staff from UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital, ICU and Med/Surg units, Dubuque, IA.