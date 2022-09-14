BALLTOWN, Iowa — Joanne “Annie” Steger, 82, of Balltown, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joanne will be 10:30 am Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Tyler Raymond as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery — Balltown.
Joanne was born July 18, 1940, in Turkey River, IA, the daughter of Joseph Bernard and Mildred Gassman Sahm. On September 5, 1959, she married Cletus Steger at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He died January 19, 2020.
Joanne farmed with her husband. She also worked at the Avalon Supper Club, Breitbach’s Country Dining, and Stonecliff Winery. She volunteered her services at St. Francis of Assisi parish and Hospice of Dubuque. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren shopping and out for lunch for their birthdays, hosting themed family Christmases, watching Balltown baseball, Nascar, the Cubs, vacationing with Clete and special friends Donnie and Mary Brimeyer, snowmobiling, convertible rides, boating on the Mississippi, raking hay in the sun and grandmothering the Klinkhammer children.
Survivors include one son, Steve (Kathy) Steger of Balltown; three daughters, Laura (Dan) Clemen of Peosta, IA, Julie (Dan) Slattery of Waunakee, WI, and Amy (Tony) Duehr of Balltown; ten grandchildren, Kelsey (Chad) Hill, Gina (Will) Osmanski, Nicole (Nick Rohlfes) Clemen, Maria (Daniel Paulson) Steger, Kyle Steger, Zachary (Hannah Quinones) Steger, Samantha (Matt) Cooper, Ellen Slattery, Olivia Duehr, and Jack Duehr; two great-granddaughters, Haylee and Harper Hill; two brothers, Jerry (Bonnie) Sahm of Balltown, and Eugene “Butch” Sahm of Dubuque; in-laws, Billy (Donna) Steger and Jerry (Connie) Steger, Mary Ann (Allen) Lex of Dubuque and Lillian Sahm, all of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Jack Sahm.
In lieu of flowers, benches, or stones, memorials may be left for Hospice of Dubuque and Camp Albrecht Acres.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Brittney, Steph, Peggy and all of the hospice staff, all of the caregivers and staff at Assisi Village and Stonehill Care Center.
Joanne was a humble and open-hearted person. She taught us all to be compassionate and kind — please pay it forward.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joanne’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.