Mary Ann Grant, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home, in Peosta.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a virtual hug to Mary’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born November 30, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles “C.J.” and Anna (Tobin) McDonough. On June 24, 1953, she married Loras Grant in Dubuque. He died September 14, 1996. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church and Power of Prayer. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved playing bingo, going to the casinos and watching her children play sports.
Survivors include six children, Steve (Tracy) Grant, of Dubuque, Bob (Mare) Grant, of Dubuque, Donnie (Shelly) Grant, of Dubuque, Barb (Mike) Kane, of Peosta, Larry (Janet) Grant, of Kieler, WI, and Dave Grant, of Dubuque; 17 grandchildren, Jeff (Heather), Stephanie, Stacey (Rob), Jennifer, Danny, Lindsey, Tracy, Lisa, Connor, Tyler, Jase, Tommy, Megan, Breann, Amy, Jaelyn and Karlee; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lou McDonough, of Dubuque, Bill McDonough, of Asbury; one sister, Virgine (Dick) Johnson, of Dubuque; in-laws, Jan McDonough, of Key West, Connie McDonough, of Dubuque, Irene Herrig, of Dubuque, Colleen Grant, of Dubuque, and Vinnie Grant, of Alburnett; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Fran “Mac”, Jack and Tom; sisters-in-law, Mary Alesha McDonough, Gerraldine McDonough, Rita McDonough, Frannie McDonough; and a nephew, Kevin McDonough.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Angela Kelley for their care of Mary.
