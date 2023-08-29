Mary Katherine Weiland, 85, of Asbury, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Mary will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Jim Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mary was born June 17, 1938, in Iowa City, IA. On June 30, 1956, she married Lloyd Leo Weiland in Dubuque. He died in October of 1998.
Mary was a homemaker and had worked at Clarke College and Medical Associates.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection as well as several card clubs. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, canning, crafting, traveling, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include her five children, Angela (Harry) Anen of Bensalem, PA, Cynthia (Ronald) Frommelt of Dubuque, Tammy (Rodney) Link of Dubuque, Sam (Jessica) Weiland of Durango, and Melanie (Kenneth) Offerman of Asbury; one daughter-in-law, Deb Weiland of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jackie Nowak of Maryland, and Constance Waters of Minnesota.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Michael.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque for their caring support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.