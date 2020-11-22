Dorothy Kay (Bottorff) Krayer, 81, of Dubuque, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be on Tuesday November 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Dorothy’s family.
The Funeral Service for Dorothy will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Kristen Wipperman and Pastor Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens at a later date. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Dorothy was born January 7, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Meyeraan) Bottorff.
Dorothy graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1956. She married Robert Krayer at Immanuel Congregational UCC Church on October 3, 1959.
Following graduation, Dorothy worked for John Deere Dubuque Works, A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. and One-Stop Bookkeeping and Tax Service for over 40 years as a tax preparer and bookkeeper.
Dorothy was a member of Immanuel Congregational UCC Church for over 60 years, serving on various boards, with her longest tenure as Church Moderator. Dorothy was a delegate to the Dubuque Area Congregations United (DACU); CROP Hunger Walk; Bunker Hill Ladies Golf captain and in her earlier years served as a Girl Scout leader/coordinator.
Dorothy loved spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included golfing, flower gardening, traveling and volunteering. She was a very loving, passionate, understanding and giving person.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Kimberly (Larry) Schwartz, of Blue Grass, and Krista (Chad) Kaminski, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Adam and Jared Schwartz, Alex and Lauren (Andy Guritz) Kaminski; one brother, Harry “James” (Nancy) Bottorff, of Twentynine Palms, CA; one sister, Sherry (Merle) Schmitt, of Dubuque; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sally Siege; and brother, Donald Bottorff.
Dorothy’s family extends thanks to the nurses and staff at Oak Park Place for their unending care; St. Croix Hospice; as well as doctors Ryan Stille, Andrew Bland, Mark Janes, Todd Sleep and Mark Niemer.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
