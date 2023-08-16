Daryl W. “Bud” Hartwick, age 89, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Harmony Dubuque surrounded by his family. To honor Bud’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery following cremation.
Bud was born on May 4, 1934, in Argyle, Wisconsin, son of Charles and Esther (Priewe) Hartwick.
Bud attended school at several places and worked on the farm with his family. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Army and honorably served his country during Korea. He married Mary Blaine on June 8, 1957, in Darlington, Wisconsin. They were happily married for 66 years. When they were 1st married they worked the farm together, but Bud eventually took a job as a repairman and machinist with John Deere Dubuque Works. He worked there for 30 years until his well earned retirement. After he retired, Bud moved full time to his cabin in Wisconsin with his beloved dog, Cooney in tow. He loved the area and going out into the woods to chop firewood to sell on the side. Bud enjoyed visiting with all of his friends in the area and at the American Legion Dubuque Post #6 and the UAW Local 94 Retirees. Bud was a good man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Bud’s memory include his wife, Mary Hartwick, Dubuque, IA; 2 children, Rebecca “Becky” Hartwick, Dubuque, IA and John Hartwick, Dubuque, IA; 8 grandchildren, Nichole (Nick) Kessler, Jennifer (Cody) Thill, Sam Hartwick, Joe Hartwick, Devin (fiancé Denver Banfield) Hartwick, Felicia Landphier, Shannon (Bailey) Landphier and Wayne Hartwick; 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; and 2 daughters-in-law, Laura Bowen, Gratiot, WI and Laurie Hartwick, Jefferson, WI.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Michael Hartwick and Patrick Hartwick; and 2 sisters, Darylene Hartwick and Marjean (Orville) Bondele.
Bud’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Home Instead Senior Care, especially Connie Bries, Harmony of Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque and his neighbor, Dan Lang, for their help and compassionate care of Bud.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Bud’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Daryl Hartwick Family.