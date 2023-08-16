Daryl W. “Bud” Hartwick, age 89, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Harmony Dubuque surrounded by his family. To honor Bud’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery following cremation.

Bud was born on May 4, 1934, in Argyle, Wisconsin, son of Charles and Esther (Priewe) Hartwick.

