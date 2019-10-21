DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Irenus A. “Ira” Kunkel, 88, formerly of Dickeyville, Wis., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Heritage Memory Care in Middleton, Wis., with his wife, Rosemary, and daughter, Diane, at his side.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., where the parish wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:45 until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Ira was born May 24, 1931, in Kieler, Wis., the son of Charles and Gezena (Dalsing) Kunkel. He married Rosemary Weber at St. Mary’s Church in Galena, Ill., on April 16, 1958.
Ira farmed in the Kieler area, and later owned Kunkel’s Hardware, Plumbing and Heating with his wife, Rosemary, and brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Colleen Kunkel. He also sold and serviced DeLaval Milking Equipment. Ira was an Army veteran and was a member of Reimenapp-Averkamp-Stelpflug VFW Post #6455 in Dickeyville. He also served on the Dickeyville Paris Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, serving as both chief and assistant chief. He was part of the Holy Ghost Parish choir along with Rosemary, who was the organist. Ira loved to fish, camp and sing. His passion for living life will be greatly missed.
Survivors besides his wife, Rosemary, include five children, David (Janice), of Westfield, Wis., Deborah, of Dallas, Texas, Gary (Vicki), of Oregon, Wis., Cynthia (John), of Corona Del Mar, Calif., and Diane (Flip), of Madison, Wis.; a brother, Norman (Eunice) Kunkel; a sister-in-law, Colleen Kunkel; seven grandchildren, Robin Higgins, Sera and Steven Harbert, Matthew, Lindsey and Zachary Kunkel, and Jared Pratt; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden Randolph, Ivan Kunkel and Oscar, Arlo and Eagan Higgins.
Ira was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Danny; a sister, Alverna (Orville) Schaefer; and a brother, Gilbert Kunkel.
An Irenus A. “Ira” Kunkel Memorial Fund has been established.
