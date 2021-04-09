Thomas T. Tierney, 74, of Dubuque, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Linwood Cemetery Chapel. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 Honor Guard. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Thomas’ family.
Thomas was born October 30, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Paul and Elinor (Thomas) Tierney.
Thomas graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964 and then attended the University of Dubuque.
Thomas was a Christian, a Patriot and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Thomas’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.