Barbara L. Hackbarth, 81, of Grand Meadows, formerly of 950 Valentine Drive, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the Grand View United Methodist Church webpage, http://www.grandviewdubuque.org/ at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 23.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family.
Barbara was born on June 20, 1939, in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, the daughter of Guy and Helen (Morey) Stock.
She married Donald Hackbarth on May 2, 1964, in Farley, Iowa; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2011. Together their families were combined, plus one.
Barbara was a hard-working mother of seven.
She was proud to be one of the original women hired at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1972. She was a member of the UAW Local 94 and served on many committees and boards. When she was laid off from John Deere, Barbara drove to and from Davenport for 18 months to work at the Silvis Foundry. She was granted John Deere Mentor of the Year for her efforts in mentoring children at Sageville Elementary School. Barbara earned her Real Estate License after her first time completing the exam. She worked at American Realty.
While raising her family, she completed her high school education. Barbara graduated from Dubuque Senior High School with her children in attendance. She continued her education at Clarke College.
Barbara was a member of Grand View United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She taught Sunday School and was involved in various church activities.
Barbara had a passion for writing. She had many writings published in Julien’s Journal.
She enjoyed bowling, vacations with her family and staying active. She took swimming lessons later in life to keep up with kids and grandkids.
Our hearts are full today. We thank God for the great privilege of having her as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She was so loved and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Phil) Perry, Marty (Nancy) McNamer, Angie McNamer, Terry (Connie) Hackbarth, all of Dubuque; Christopher (Sue) Bobst, Jason (Christine) Bobst, of Johnson, IA, and Waylen (Lorraine) Hackbarth, of Dubuque; 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Stock, Allen (Marcia) Stock, Jim (Nancy) Stock, Imogene Thill, Lu Ann Stock, Lucy Leib, and Rose Merfeld.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Joey McNamer; and siblings, Clifford Stock, Elaine Hines, and Fulton Stock.
A Barbara Hackbarth Memorial Fund has been established where donations will be distributed to her favorite charities.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque.