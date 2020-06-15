Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Tom Baxter, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marilyn M. Ellis, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Postville Cemetery.
Patrick E. Fishnick Sr., Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Lester L. Groth, Garber, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, former Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elkport, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Happy’s Place.
Edward J. Lukan, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Gryphon T. Metcalf, Dubuque — Burial ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wis.
Austin W. Parrott, Elizabeth, Ill. — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, Schapville, Ill.
Shawn R. Richardson, DeForest, Wis. — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. today, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.