EUGENE, Ore. — Michael P. Gardner, age 53, of Eugene, OR, and formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away at 12:54 a.m., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. In keeping with Mike’s wishes there will not be a public service held at this time. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery at a later date.
Mike was born on February 26, 1969, in Dubuque, IA, son of Wayne and Karen K. (Duschen) Gardner.
Mike graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School and attended Loras College before transferring to the University of Iowa, where he earned both a B.S. in Pharmacy and a Pharm.D. He began his pharmacy career in Dubuque before moving to Eugene, Oregon in 1997.
Mike’s pharmacy career in Eugene included time at both Sacred Heart Medical Center and McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He was beloved by patients, coworkers, and physicians. His passion for his profession will live on in the lives of all he impacted through his work.
When Mike moved to Oregon, he reconnected with his college classmate and friend, Karen Johnston. The rekindled friendship grew into love and Mike and Karen married on September 1, 2001, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. They have traveled the world together and enjoyed many adventures. Mike and Karen have also cared for and loved three dogs during their life together, Radar, Parker and Lucy.
Mike had several interests, including photography, model trains, and arcade game collecting. Whatever he was currently working on he tackled with the same level of passion he applied to his pharmacy career. He planned carefully, learning as much as he could about what he was working on, and shared that knowledge with others.
Family was always very important to Mike. He had a special bond with his nieces and nephew, always sharing his pride in their accomplishments. Mike leaves all of us with countless memories and funny stories that we will cherish forever. He will be greatly missed!
Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Karen Gardner, Eugene, OR; his parents, Wayne and Karen Gardner, East Dubuque, IL; his sister, Beth Whalen, Eugene, OR; his nieces and a nephew, Madeleine (Nic) Martini, Madison, WI, Meghan (Pinak) Shukla, Greenbrae, CA, and Ryan Whalen, Seattle, WA.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vincent Paul and Alvina Elizabeth (Pluym) Duschen and James Monroe and Elizabeth (Schier) Gardner.