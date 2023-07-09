Regina Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill., and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Carole L. Bourrette, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Time of sharing: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
John L. Brandt, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Carol J. Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Russel A. Deliberto, Apple River, Ill. — Service: 11:15 a.m. today, Schapville Presbyterian Church, Elizabeth.
Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Brenda Litka, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Mary E. Weisnewski, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Sage L. Witham, Solon, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.