Regina Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill., and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Carole L. Bourrette, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Time of sharing: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

