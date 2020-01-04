Bonnie Maureen Osterhoff, 67 of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center following a sudden illness.
A visitation will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, with a memorial service directly following at 4 p.m.
Bonnie was born on November 28th, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Mildred (Naubauer) Jellison. She married the love of her life, Tom A. Osterhoff, on December 16, 1983, and together they shared 36 wonderful years. They enjoyed going camping together and their annual trips to Las Vegas, treasuring the time with family and friends. Bonnie liked playing horseshoes, bowling and gambling at local casinos. She was a member of the 32nd St. Women’s Horseshoe League and many bowling leagues. She loved spoiling her fur babies — most recently her cat, Zoey.
She worked at Zayre’s, Econo Foods and later with Aramark at Loras College, retiring 5 years ago.
Bonnie is survived by her dear husband, Tom; her brothers, Ted Jellison and Jay (Mary Kay) Jellison; her sisters, Joan (David Erickson) Owens, Jody Droullard, Carol (Baird) Sessions; sisters-in-law, Karilyn (Jim) Steffen and Marilyn (Gary) Hillard; many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jill Jellison.
In lieu of flowers, a Bonnie Osterhoff memorial fund has been established.
Tom and Bonnie’s family would like to thank the City of Dubuque Police and Fire Department along with MercyOne Emergency Department for all their efforts.