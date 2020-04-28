BALLTOWN, Iowa — Rick “Klink” J. Klinkhammer, 54, of Balltown, died at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Our dear husband and dad deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Balltown, with Rev. Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. The service will be available for viewing shortly after the Mass is concluded at www.hskfhcares.com.
Rick was born July 6, 1965, in East Dubuque, IL, the son of Charles “Chuck” and Janet (Reichart) Klinkhammer. On July 5, 1997, he married Lisa Duehr; together they shared many wonderful years.
He recently celebrated 25 years working for Leibold Irrigation, where he was able to travel across the United States working at all the top golf courses. When not working, Rick enjoyed spending the early morning hours on the golf course pond, always knowing where the “honey holes” were. When home, he liked to hunt, although he’d be the first to tell you how redneck you were if you ever cooked it up and ate it. He was also a member of the Balltown Lions Club. He was a devoted family man who did everything he could for them. For anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Rick, you are sure to never forget him. He had a joke for everything and always made you laugh and smile, he was the life of the party.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Klinkhammer; and their four children, Miles, Alexis, Vada and Sunday; a daughter from a previous marriage, Heather; two brothers, Rob (Leslie) Klinkhammer, of Epworth, Tim (special friend Kelly) Klinkhammer, of Millville; a sister, Julie (special friend Harold) Robinson, of Monticello; and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Lisa’s parents, LaVern and Mary Duehr, both of Balltown; his aunt, Sharon Roling, of Worthington; and an uncle, Ed Klinkhammer, of Dubuque; brothers in-law, Mick Robinson, Ray and Nicolas Duehr; and one nephew, Logan.
The family would like to thank their family members, specifically Tony and Amy Duehr, thank you for being there when our family needed you, we are forever grateful. As well as to our many neighbors and friends that reached out to us during this short, but difficult time. Mike and Cindy Breitbach, of Breitbach’s Country Dining, thank you for providing meals for our family. John Leibold, of Leibold Irrigation, thank you for EVERYTHING you have done. Thank-you to Dr. Mark Hermann and Tony Heiar, ARNP, and their staff, especially to Misty, for taking such great care of Rick. Lastly, the nurses and staff and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie for their excellent care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
