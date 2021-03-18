CUBA CITY, Wis. — Samuel W. Lange, 79, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Monday, March 15th, at Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, March 19th, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Sam was born on December 20, 1941, to Will & Clara (Leibfried) Lange in Louisburg, WI. He married Marlene Heim on December 19, 1959, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. He was a self-employed contractor for many years and worked on various houses and business throughout the tri-states. Sam enjoyed old western movies, being an avid card player with his card club, a glass of Brandy & 7, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Sam is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene; 5 children: Ron (JoAnn) Lange, of Cuba City, WI, Allen (Kathy) Lange, of St. Paul, MN, Jane (Dave) Hingtgen, Carolyn Moor, both of Kieler, WI, and Debbie (Kevin) Kessler, of Lewsiville, TX; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 7 siblings: Rosalyn Haug, Doris (Bill) Wiederholt, Fr. Ron Lange, Diela Schroeder, Jean Lange, Lu Lange, Mike (Doris) Lange; 3 sisters-in-law: Bobby Lange, Suzanne Lange and Hiroka Lange; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 grandchildren: Ryan Hingtgen & JJ Moor; a son-in-law, Jube Moor; 4 brothers: Bob Lange, Earl, Lange, Jerry Lange and Bill Lange; a sister, Pat Dressens; 3 brothers-in-law: Keith Haug, Ed Dressens and Gene Schroeder; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lee Lange.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Samuel W. Lange Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Samuel Lange Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Whalen & the Dialysis Staff at Grand River Medical Group for the care and kindness given to Sam & his family.