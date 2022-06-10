Thomas J. “Tom” Meyer, 56, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 5th, 2022, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. Burial will be at a later date.
Tom was born on May 29, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, youngest of nine children, to Lowell and Mary Agnes (Kretschmer) Meyer.
He graduated from Dubuque Wahlert High School in 1984 where he built lifetime friendships. Tom went on to Loras College where he received a degree in Finance.
He worked for Kretschmer-Tredway Co and Bernardi Investment Services. Tom married Codi Kruser on September 10, 1994.
He enjoyed playing golf and even succeeded in getting a hole in one on #4 at Bunker Hill. Watching the Masters Golf with his dad each year was very important to him. He also had a love for music.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Tom are his wife, Codi (Kruser) Meyer; his mother; Mary Agnes Meyer; his four siblings, Mark (Jenny) Meyer, Maggie Hoffman, Dave (Joan) Meyer, and Steve (Sally) Meyer; his mother-in-law, Jan Kruser; his sister-in law, Stacey (Steve) Carpenter and brother-in-law, Craig (Sheri) Kruser, all of Dubuque, Iowa along with many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Lowell “L.J.” Meyer; four brothers, Jeff Meyer, Doug Meyer, Rick Meyer, Ted Meyer; a brother-in-law, Dave Hoffman, and his father-in-law, Julius Kruser.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
