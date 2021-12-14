Robert L. Goodman, 91, passed away Friday, December 10,2021.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Thursday, December 16 at GracePoint Church (formerly Third Presbyterian Church) with Pastor Jeff Durham officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
Robert was born on July 28, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Gertrude (Liddle) Goodman. He married Phyllis Hennings, his high school sweetheart, on April 21, 1951, at Third Presbyterian Church. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2008. Bob was a department manager for the Adams Company for over 35 years and served in the National Guard. He was an active member of Third Presbyterian Church (now known as GracePoint Church) and played on the church’s volleyball team. His passion however was his 60-year membership in the Dubuque Noon and East Dubuque Lions Clubs where he served as chairman of the service club Olympics and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship award.
Surviving is his son, Doug (Julie) Goodman of Stoughton, WI; his daughter, Linda Goodman of Kieler, WI; his grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Treacy and Jeremy and Kyle Goodman; his sister, Betty Carlson of Dubuque, IA; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Thomas of Delhi, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Duncan; his parents; his brothers, Roy (twin) and Alan; and his half-brothers, Eugene, and James.
Memorials may be given to Dubuque Noon Lions Club, c/o Janelle Radloff, 1800 Rosemont St., Dubuque, IA, 52002.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.