Mary Lou Kamp, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 15, 2020, at her family’s home surrounded by loved ones.
Family and friends may visit from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Please remember to social distance and wear your mask.
Mary Lou was born on November 17, 1948, in Galena, IL, the daughter of Francis and Beverly (Rupert) Noonan.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1967, and on February 25, 1967, she married Anthony Kamp.
Mary Lou owned and operated Noonan’s Tap after her brother, John Noonan passed away in 1993.
She had talents that she not only loved, but that were helpful to many people. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, watching and taking care of her two exotic birds, spending time with family, loved to sit down and watch a good movie, and as comes with the bar business, helping people with their troubles and giving some great advice. She always had meals on holidays for anyone who needed somewhere to go or for those who may not have had a family to spend them with. She didn’t need to have a special occasion to throw on the apron and prepare a feast. She had a couple of faithful companions throughout her journey, her Golden Retriever Ace who was there for 13 of them, and her Australian Shepherd Shawnee that she left behind and loved dearly. She absolutely loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them all.
She is survived by her children, Michele (Donnie) Pierce, Michael (Amber) Kamp, and Angela (Eric Main) Kamp; Her former husband, Anthony Kamp; four grandchildren, Samantha (Josh) Pierce-Hartbecke, Josh Pierce, Kaylie Kamp and Mitchel Kamp; and six great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Alexis, Brilee, Jax, Jordyn and Dallas.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Noonan; and her sister, Bonnie Peebles.
A very special thanks to family friend and RN Karen Kluesner. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at University of Wisconsin — Madison, Finley Hospital & Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Lou Kamp memorial fund will be established.