Lucille A. Bonk, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Steve Strub’s home, Leisure Lake, Bernard.
Jamma L. Cechota, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Ruth A. Clark, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today, Bethany Home chapel, 1005 Lincoln Ave.
Danielle L. Connell, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with a Scripture service at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Randall L. Hentges, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Eileen C. Jaeger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11:15 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rodney H. Jones, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Eugene H. Konrardy, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley M. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Jean M. Parker, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo.
Lyle Sargent, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Terry Snyder, Delaware, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation, Manchester, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, American Legion Hall, Delhi, Iowa.
