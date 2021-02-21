EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Donald C. Oliver, 92, of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Private family services will be held at East Dubuque Cemetery. A memorial Mass will occur at a later date at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.
Don was born on September 11, 1928, in East Dubuque, to Donald L. and Cecelia (Verbugt) Oliver.
Don married Geraldine Knaeble on July 29, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque; she preceded him in death on September 12, 2019.
He worked as a lineman for Interstate Power Co. for over 40 years, retiring in 1989. Don had a passion for fishing and was a guide for many years taking many out to enjoy the Mighty Mississippi! He made his own lures and jigs with the help of his five children.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and also a member of IBEW.
Don and Gerry enjoyed many trips to Florida, Texas and Arizona during the winter months. They also enjoyed the many river trips they took up and down the Mississippi with their friends. Don and Gerry had a huge vegetable garden for many years which they shared with their children. Don enjoyed playing euchre with his children whenever the opportunity arose.
Surviving are his five children: Larry (Diane) Oliver, Sandy (Tom) Sitzmann, Cindy (Lee Theis) Oliver, Amanda O’Connor and Sarah Oliver; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; five great-grandchildren; a sister Carol (Wesley) Boal; and a sister Kay (Don) Zillig. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry; his parents; and a sister, Anne Meeks.
