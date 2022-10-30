On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Bonnie A. Winchell passed away. She was 96. Born on October 20, 1926, in rural Newark, Arkansas, the youngest child of four to Neal and Odessa (Bottoms) Garner. Bonnie grew up picking cotton, working on the family farm and playing basketball in school. She married Ruben Terry and moved north to Wisconsin, eventually settling in Dubuque, Iowa. Always the independent woman, Bonnie enjoyed her years working at the Dubuque Packing Company and Georgia Pacific.
Bonnie and Ruben divorced in 1968 and she married Mike Winchell on February 25, 1972. Bonnie and Mike enjoyed traveling and made many trips down home to Arkansas to visit Bonnie’s beloved mother and family. They also traveled to watch ball games, visited Hawaii and made a memorable trip to Costa Rica on a cruise ship that Bonnie worried would never stop rocking. A lover of adventure (as long as her hair didn’t get wet), Bonnie had wonderful memories of the many trips she made with her daughter and granddaughters each summer and of flying with her pilot son. Bonnie enjoyed the sunshine and could often be found on her deck or on their houseboat enjoying the sun, a cool breeze and a beer.
She was a meticulous homemaker and kept a beautiful home and yard where she enjoyed playing “Go Fish” or “Memory” with the great grand kids or hosting a holiday meal. Known as “Mim” to her grand kids and great grand kids, she loved hearing of all their stories and watching them grow. After retiring from Georgia Pacific in 1994 Bonnie volunteered at Unity Point Finley Hospital for 27 years. In her later years, Bonnie enjoyed working a puzzle book and watching reruns of old westerns.
Bonnie is survived by her children Ron Terry of Indianapolis, Indiana, Deb (Don) Glab of Dubuque, Iowa.
Grandchildren Melissa Offenbacker, Joe Terry and Andrew Terry of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jenny (Jason) Donath of Dubuque, Iowa and Becky (Jason) Bruce of Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Great-Grandchildren Griffin Terry, Sam Donath, Sam Bruce, Ben Donath, Rebecca Offenbacker, Lauren Offenbacker, Alexis Terry, Eleanor Bruce and Beau Bruce.
Preceded in death by her parents Neal and Odessa Garner, brothers VL (Floy) Garner, Burnice (Mildred) Garner, Marvin (Nieci) Garner, her husband of 39 years, Mike Winchell, a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Terry and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Bruce.
To honor Bonnie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. A private family inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Hawkeye Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque and their many team members that lovingly cared for Bonnie.
