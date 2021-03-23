Sister Mary Margretta (Dolores) Trumm, OSF, age 104, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, died at 4:19 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Clare House.
A private Celebration of Life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Mary Margretta was born May 11, 1916, in Dyersville, IA, the daughter of Francis “Frank” and Margaret (Steger) Trumm.
She Entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 15, 1934, and made final profession of vows August 10, 1940. Sister received her master’s degree at St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at Sacred Heart-Dubuque, Monticello, Templeton, Garnavillo, Worthington, St. Mary’s-Waterloo, Bancroft, Holy Cross, Ossian and Remsen. Sister is survived by her sister-in-law, Jacquie Trumm; nieces, nephews and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marie (Albert) Kern, Lucille (Edward) Gudenkauf, Martha (John) Demuth, Marguerite (Clarence Fangman) (John) Lueck, Sr., Marcella Trumm, OSF, Germaine (Arnold) Manternach, and Lois Mae Trumm; her brothers, Arthur (Viola) Trumm, Leo (Coletta) Trumm, Carl (Helen) Trumm, Francis “Buddie” Trumm, and Francis Raymond Trumm.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.