Beverly Jaeggi Vyverberg, 84, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Beverly’s family. In accordance to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and mass.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will also be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/hoffmannschneiderkitchen and will be available to view at a later time at www.hskfhcares.com.
Beverly was born August 22, 1936, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Donald J. and Florence M. Kiernan Jaeggi.
Throughout Beverly’s life she held various professional positions, those that impacted her most were University of Dubuque drama department, and the Regional Transit Authority.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Church. She loved to tell family stories, crochet and craft projects. Beverly cherished time with her family and prided herself on being Mom and Gram.
Survivors include one daughter, Kim Vyverberg, of Davenport; one son, Greg (Kim) Vyverberg, of Dubuque; one granddaughter, Nicole (Shane) Freiburger; one grandson, Jacob (Stephanie) Vyverberg; and two great-grandchildren, Cash Freiburger, and Cora Allen Bonnet.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Richard Vyverberg.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Beverly’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.