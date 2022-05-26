Glenn R. Burrows, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
James A. Hudson II, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Freida M. McConnell, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. today at the chapel. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Moose Lodge 355, 2635 Windsor Ave., Dubuque.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Colleen E. Meyers, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Matthew J. Riniker, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Allen J. Schubert, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Sacha A. Schumacher, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the funeral home.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra Vonderhaar, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Angela S. Winter, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound.
