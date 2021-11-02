Terence J. “Terry” O’Rourke, 72, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday October 26th 2021, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday November 9th 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. A visitation from 3-8pm at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., with a parish scripture service at 7:30pm. Full military honors will be accorded by the Epworth American Legion Post #650.
Terry was born on November 17th, 1948 in Dubuque IA to Merle and Virginia (Knobel) O’Rourke. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1966, and joined the United States Navy, serving as a Corpsman. Terry married the love of his life, Carol Keenan, on December 26th 1970. Terry was always a hard worker, exhibiting his values of responsibility and honor through his career. From working at Briggs trucking as a terminal manager, to owning “Creative Cookies & Cones” at the mall, to finishing out his career as service advisor for Turpin Dodge until retiring in 2020, he was always ready to meet the work of the day head on. Terry had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a funny story or joke to share. His service to the US Navy was a sincere source of pride, and he shared that pride and respect for all military veterans from all branches of service. He was heavily involved for many years in both the lay work and executive work of the 40/8, which held a special place in his heart. Terry was very active in the 40/8, traveling wherever was necessary to serve and socialize. He attained the top state leadership post of “Chef de Gare” in 2006, becoming the first son of a previous Chef to have achieved this honor. Respect, honor and love for his family, friends and our country is what Terry was all about. His family was his biggest fulfillment and joy.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Carol (Keenan) O’Rourke; mother Virginia (Knobel) O’Rourke; sister Wendy O’Rourke; their children, Chris (Amy) O’Rourke, Molly (Brian) Horch, Kelly O’Rourke (Bob Lass), Kevin O’Rourke, Kerry (Jamie) Humke; grandchildren, Allison O’Rourke (fiancé) Adam Godert), Erica O’Rourke, Jeremy O’Rourke, Jake Horch, Adam Horch, Joey Horch, Sierra Sanchez (Josh Copeland), Sophia Sanchez, Miles Sanchez , Jade (Tyrese) Ralston, Liam and Olivia Humke; aunt Mary Nichol (William) Teagargen.
Terry was preceded death by his father, Merle O’Rourke.
Special thank you to Dr. Cao at Great River Medical Center and the I.C.U. unit at Finley Hospital.
A Terence J. O’Rourke memorial fund has been established.