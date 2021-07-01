GALENA, Ill. — LeRoy William Hilby, 81, of Galena, IL, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena. Family will greet friends 4 p.m. — 7 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, additional visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Galena.
LeRoy was born January 9, 1940, to Ralph and Marcella (Roth) Hilby in Cuba City, WI. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA, with the Class of 1957.
He married Lela Mae (Pfohl), his bride of almost 62 years, August 29, 1959. Together they built a good life on the farm with their 7 children.
LeRoy loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. Whether it was playing cards, spending time at their river camp, Christmas caroling with the neighbors for over 30 years, or his social gatherings (i.e. butchering & beers), he kept everyone entertained with his shenanigans. Given that he only had to be fished out of the river a couple times, call the fire department twice, and make a few visits to the ER over the years as a result, he figured he was doing good. He also enjoyed hunting everything — deer, duck, rabbit, squirrel, raccoon and even shot a silver Dodge Ram one year!
LeRoy especially loved spending time with his grandkids, and great grandkids, boating, a good meal, and working/gossiping at the auction on Thursday nights.
LeRoy will be remembered for his tasty duck and fish frys, quick smile, faith, dancing shoes, patience, and more than anything — his deep love for family and friends. He was always there to listen, with a hug, a hand to hold and had a knack for making everyone feel special.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Lela Mae (Pfohl) Hilby; children: Kathy Hilby (Buddy Lloyd), of Tulsa, OK, Deanna (Mel) Irick, of Elizabethton, TN, Patti-Jo Felderman, of Benton, WI, Cindy (John) Meyerhofer, of Galena, IL, Michelle (Todd) Knauer, of Troy, IL, Tim Hilby of Mineral Point, WI, and Russell (Lee) Hilby, of Benton, WI; 17 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren. Brothers, Eugene (Cheryl) Hilby, of Richland Center, WI, Daniel (Paula) Hilby, of East Dubuque, IL, sisters-in-law, Mildred Hilby, of Benton, WI, Darlene Wubben, of Buckingham, VA, and brother-in-law, Robert (Sandra) Pfohl, of Dilwyn, VA.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Knauer; his parents, Ralph and Marcella Hilby; a brother, Joseph Hilby; parents-in-law, Herbert and Anna (Weber) Pfohl; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Wubben.
