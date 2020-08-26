Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Suzanne J. Dahling, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Lynnette K. Richard, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m., Melby Funeral Home, Platteville.
Charles W. Yager, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, Ill.
Elaine M. Zemke, Savanna, Ill — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.