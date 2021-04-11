Loras R. Dunne, 73, of Dubuque, passed away on April 7, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital from an illness and complications from COVID-19.
A private celebration of life will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Loras was born on September 11, 1947, in Clinton, IA, the son of Thomas Joseph Dunne Jr. and Elizabeth (Hopson) Dunne.
He married Judy (Bowman) Myatt on September 25, 2002, in Dubuque.
Loras worked for John Deere in Dubuque as a purchaser until his retirement.
Loras always knew a deal when he saw one, never passing one up and parting with few.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Steve (Sarah) Dunne and Sean Dunne, both of Dubuque; daughters, Sarah Huemoeller, of Madison, WI, Annette Rowan, of Galena, IL, and Alison (Rob) Hohmann, of St. Donatus, IA; his mother, Betty Dunne; brothers, Dave and Ed Dunne; his sister, Carolyn (Neil) Morehead; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; brothers, Bob and Patrick; grandson, Michael Stowers; and granddaughter, Kennedy Rowan.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Wendt Cancer Center and the staff at UPH Finley for all their care and kindness.