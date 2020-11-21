LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Alfred “Alfie” D. Schroeder, 72, of Livingston, Wisconsin, passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Upland Hills Health Hospital, Dodgeville, from complications of pneumonia. Private family graveside services will be held at Rock Church Cemetery, Livingston, on Monday, November 23, 2020. Rev. Greg Marsh will officiate. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Alfred “Alfie” Schroeder Memorial Fund, and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Alfie was born on December 25, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Alfred H. and June (Byrd) Schroeder. He was united in marriage to Judy Hutmacher on March 16, 2002, at the Free Methodist Church, Livingston. She preceded him in death in 2010. He graduated from Iowa Grant High School in 1967. He worked for 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 2002. After retiring he enjoyed his time with his friends and bar tending at Alley Oops in Livingston. He was an avid sports fan, following the Brewers, Badgers, and, especially, the Packers. He loved his life in Livingston and his family. He and Judy loved camping, fishing, and especially enjoyed their road trip to San Diego to see Adam graduate from Marine Corps boot camp. Another highlight in Alfie’s life was meeting his first and only biological grandkid, Acen, for the first time in 2013. He always enjoyed the companionship of his dogs, Max and Miley.
He is survived by seven children, Jennifer (Kieran Kinney) Schroeder, Abby Schroeder, Adam (Megan) Schroeder, Vicki (Eldon) Warne, Tracy (Tony) Bustos, David (Lois) Fisher and Laura (Bob Grieves) Frey; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Patricia) Schroeder; and good friend, Joel Washburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his parents and an infant brother, Michael. The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to the staff at Upland Hills Med Surg/ICU and also Bloomfield Manor for their kind and compassionate care.