Scott M. Berget, Wiota, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis.
Roger J. Bergfeld, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Judith L. Calcari, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive.
James Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Lori J. Lindenberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Francis Morehouse, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Burdette Pagenkopf, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry P. Riechers, Watertown, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, The Sports Page, Belmont, Wis.
Wayne J. Roth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marna Thimmesch, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Margaret A. Timmerman, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville.
William J. Tyrrell, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.