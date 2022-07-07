Gaylen P. Garner 77, of Dubuque Specialty Care, and formerly of 2710 Tiffany Ct., passed away Friday, July 01, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Gaylen was born on August 9, 1944, in Barron County Wisconsin, to Clayton and Abbie (Brown) Garner.
He graduated from Chetek Wisconsin High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Aurora College, Aurora, Illinois. On September 9, 1967, Gaylen married Joanne Roberts in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Gaylen was a chemical engineer for John Deere Dubuque Works.
He enjoyed gardening, and cooking. He liked to work with wood and made beautiful furniture for their home. He was interested in all aspects of forestry. Gaylen and Joanne were able to travel around the United States, especially in their retirement years. He appreciated spending time with his extended family, especially at Thanksgiving.
He was a member of Hope Church. He volunteered at the Dubuque Rescue Mission and The Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Surviving is his wife Joanne, of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; beloved cousins; and several close extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, IA 52001, Samaritan’s Purse, or Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Gaylen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope Church and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and support.
