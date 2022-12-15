Carole E. Faulhaber, 82 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 12th, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 16th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Carole was born on March 12, 1940, in Peoria, IL the daughter of Clarence and Ruth (Steuck) Frommelt. She married Anthony Faulhaber on September 19th, 1959 in Dubuque and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2018.
She attended beauty school and went on to open her own shop called the American Lady Beauty Salon. She operated that until her retirement.
Carole absolutely loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She enjoyed a good game of Euchre or a trip to the casino with her favorite game being the slot machine. She was an avid Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan.
Carole is survived by her children: Laura (Billy) Murphy, Steve Faulhaber, and Ken Faulhaber; her daughter-in-law Judy Faulhaber; her brother Rick (Joan) Frommelt. Grandchildren: Jayme Murphy, Colin, Jesse and Lanie Faulhaber; two great grandchildren Layla and Rooney Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her granddaughter Cassy and her son Jeff in 2021.
The family would like to thank everyone at Stonehill; her nurses at Unity Point and to Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Carole.
