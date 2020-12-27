ASBURY, Iowa — Harold Malcolm Nimmick, 95, of Asbury, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Asbury.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Harold’s family.
The Funeral Service for Harold will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The service will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Harold was born May 21, 1925, in Valley City, ND, the son of August and Irene (Kapaun) Nimmick. On May 28, 1949, he married Anna Mae Ricke at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on June 28, 1995.
He graduated from Wadena High School in Minnesota. In his early years, farming was his livelihood, although Harold retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after 41 years.
In his younger years, Harold enjoyed summers at his cottage on the Mississippi River with his wife and family. He was also fond of boating, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include one son, Michael L. Nimmick, of Elkhorn, WI; one daughter, Michele L. (Timothy) Bleymeyer, of Hazel Green, WI; grandson, Tanner Bleymeyer; and sister, Lola Fletcher, of Clinton, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale; two sisters, Donna and Elaine (Donald); sister-in-law, Dee; and brother-in-law, Farrell.
